Noida, December 12: Two youths were allegedly assaulted on suspicion of theft and chilli powder was applied on their private parts by three men in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The three accused have been arrested after an FIR was lodged at Jewar police station, police said, even as a purported video clip of the December 9 incident surfaced on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida-4) Rudra Kumar Singh said the two men, aged around 23-24 years, had allegedly entered the house of one of the accused on December 9 "with an intention of theft". The accused and the victims live in Rawatia neighbourhood in the Jewar area, the ACP said. However, he said, the matter of alleged theft attempt by the duo was not reported to the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Doctor Undergoes Four Stitches on Face After Golden Retriever Attacks Her in Noida, Case Registered Against Pet Owner

"Around 12 pm on December 9, the accused had called the duo for an inquiry. But they were assaulted, intimidated and chilli powder rubbed on their bodies," police said in a statement. When the matter was reported to police, the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful constraint), and 504 (intentional insult), the statement said. Noida Shocker: Woman Abuses, Slaps And Pulls Society President’s Hair For Removing Her 'Missing' Dog's Poster, Viral Clip Surfaces

Police said they have also booked accused Moharpal, Vishal Singh and Uttam Kumar under provisions of the Information Technology Act. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)