Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Banking and payment solutions provider NPST and Hyperface have partnered to enable banks and credit issuers to offer embedded credit solutions through UPI, a statement said on Thursday.

Through this partnership, NPST will integrate its UPI switch technology with Hyperface's advanced Embedding Banking Platform, the statement said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 27: Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Mara, Prakash Jha and Subbaraju - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 27.

Hyperface's Credit Management Engine enables banks to build and deploy credit line on UPI-ready products rapidly and also re-calibrate in real-time to drive scalability, it added.

Banks and credit issuers can leverage their infrastructure and customer data to offer tailored UPI-based credit products. Eligible consumers will gain access to pre-approved credit lines at the point of sale, empowering them to make purchases and split payments into flexible instalments.

Also Read | Who Is Kshitij Tyagi, Indian Diplomat Who Slammed Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks at UNHRC, Called It a 'Failed State Which Thrives on International Handouts'.

Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO, NPST, said, "As consumer expectations evolve, this collaboration positions banks to meet those needs with agility — driving customer satisfaction, boosting transaction volumes, and creating new revenue streams through interchange fees.

“The rapidly evolving UPI ecosystem demands both technological sophistication and extraordinary agility — qualities that legacy systems simply cannot deliver”, said Ramanathan RV, Co-Founder and CEO, Hyperface -- Asia's first Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)