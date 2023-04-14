New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas in the commodity derivatives segment from May 15.

This comes after the exchange, last month, received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

These contracts will expand NSE's product offering in the energy basket and its overall commodity segment.

Experts believe that these contracts would provide the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

"Futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas (Henry Hub) would be available for trading in commodity derivatives segment with effect from May 15, 2023," NSE said in a circular.

In February, NSE signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group. The pact allows the bourse to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts on its platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)