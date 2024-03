New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Limited has signed a joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited to develop renewable power parks and projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The renewable energy (RE) power generated from the proposed joint venture company (JVC) will meet the Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), NTPC said in an exchange filing.

"Wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has signed a joint venture agreement with UPRVUNL on March 4, 2024, in Lucknow for development of renewable power parks and projects in Uttar Pradesh," it said.

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in the pipeline, including 7 GW under implementation.

