New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that 74.88 MW power generation capacity is commercially operational at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs. of February 5, 2022," a BSE filing stated.

With this, commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 54,377.30 MW and 67,832.30 MW respectively.

