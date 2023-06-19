New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has begun the last phase of a five-day training programme for power sector professionals from Myanmar.

In a statement, the Ministry of Power said these programmes are being conducted under the India-Myanmar Government to Government framework for cooperation in the power sector as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, the leading capacity-building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment Result 2023: Forest Inspector Recruitment Exam Results Released at sssc.uk.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check.

The last of the five programmes on the 'Solar Energy & Photovoltaic (PV) System' began on Monday, June 19, 2023, in New Delhi, the ministry said.

The programme, which is scheduled to conclude on June 23, 2023, aims to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge of solar PV projects, including technical components, economics, cost-benefit analysis, policy frameworks, project design, implementation and associated challenges, it said.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 in Netflix, Maneish Paul’s Rafuchakkar on Jio Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda on Amazon Prime & More.

The last four programmes were on smart grids, cross-border energy trading, electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations and microgrids.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)