Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Omni-channel beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Middle East's Apparel Group to recreate omni-channel beauty retail platform in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Under this Nykaa and Apparel Group alliance, which is in 55:45 ratio, the home-grown retailer will leverage the Apparel Group's robust infrastructure network and deep market relationships to build distinctive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) focused beauty offerings in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

"Over the last decade, we have focused on building a formidable assortment of beauty offerings for the Indian consumer, bringing them the most coveted brands, trends and experiences from across the globe. Emboldened and encouraged by the love and trust of consumers in India, we now look forward to recreating our distinct beauty retail value proposition internationally, beginning with the GCC, with the Apparel Group," Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar told reporters.

Through this alliance, Nykaa is confident of growing the GCC beauty market and bringing the best of both brands to a new world of consumers, she added.

