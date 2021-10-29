New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 94 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 266.59 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 137.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The total income rose to Rs 768.52 crore in the second quarter from Rs 325.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)