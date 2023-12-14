New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A 47-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested for allegedly firing at a man and attacking another for objecting him from urinating publicly in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Wednesday, they said.

The accused ex-serviceman, identified as Ravindra, a resident of Royal Apartments, was allegedly intoxicated and objected by the victims over public urination, which led to an altercation and firing of two rounds, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Hemant (37), a resident of Royal Apartments in Burari, got a bullet injury in the incident. His friend Yashpal (38) was injured after he was allegedly thrashed by Ravindra, Meena said.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been seized. Further investigation is underway, he added.

