Chennai Nov 24 (PTI) People should empower the Constitution by following, preserving and protecting it, retired judge of the Madras High Court S Vimala said on Tuesday.

Since the Constitution empowers people by providing fundamental rights, citizens should empower it by making it more meaningful with their deeds, she said in her keynote address at a webinar on Constitution Day organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on November 26: 10 Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Protest Against Privatisation of Public Sector and Farm Laws.

"Being citizens of India, our duty is to obey all the laws and choose at least one or two fundamental duties and work on that," she added.

PIB Additional Director General M Annadurai said the Constitution Day was observed to highlight the Constitutional values among the citizens.

Also Read | Parler App Becomes The Most Downloaded App in a Day in the US; Get to Know More About Twitter’s Look-alike App.

Chennai PIB Director Gurubabu Balaraman and Deputy Director Nadeem Thufail also spoke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)