Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) The eight-day monsoon session of Odisha assembly slated to commence on Wednesday is likely to be stormy as the ruling BJD will bring up the issue of MSP and the opposition BJP and Congress will raise issues like irregularities in paddy procurement, scarcity of urea, lack of irrigation, recruitment scam in staff selection commission, atrocities on women, law and order situation and mining scam among others.

All the three parties Tuesday held their legislature party meetings and chalked out strategies for the assembly session.

BJD said it is all prepared to face the opposition in the House and is ready for discussion on any subject, while the Opposition BJP and Congress claimed that they have enough issues to corner the state government.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha after attending the BJD Legislature Party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conference, said the government will move at least 12 bills in the House. This apart, the ruling party will also raise the issue of minimum support price of paddy and others related to Odisha's interest.

"Keeping in view the previous record, it seems that the opposition parties will try to halt Assembly's monsoon session proceedings. We urge them not to focus on creating ruckus at the forum, rather discuss with the government in formulating better strategies for the development and welfare of the state," said senior BJD member Amar Prasad Satpathy.

BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said that the saffron party would raise issues like drought, irregularities in paddy procurement, scarcity of urea, lack of irrigation, Mahanga double murder case, recruitment scam in staff selection commission, atrocities on women, law and order situation, boundary dispute with bordering states, unemployment, mining scam, reservation for OBC and hike in power tariff.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said that the party would raise the OBC quota, law and order situation, Mahanga double murder case and other issues.

The House will adhere to the COVID-19 protocol and continue its sitting till September 9, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said. Meanwhile, DGP Abhay Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in the assembly before the commencement of the monsoon session. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack S K Priyadarshi said 35 platoons of police will be deployed for ensuring security in and around the Assembly premises. A three-tier security force, QAT (quick action team) and striking force will also be engaged to prevent any undue situation at the agitation site in front of the Assembly building.

All the MLAs, ministers, assembly and ministerial staff and members of the media have undergone RT-PCR test before the commencement of the proceedings.

Only COVID-19 negative persons will be allowed to enter the building, an official said.

