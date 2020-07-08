New Delhi, July 8 (PTI) India's oilseed exports may rise to over Rs 10,000 crore in the current financial year as increase in sown area will boost production, exporters body IOPEPC said on Wednesday.

The main oilseeds exported by the country are soyabean, groundnut, sesame, castor, niger, and sunflower.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Probe, Tweets 'Those Who Fight for the Truth Cannot Be Intimidated'.

Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Chairman Khushwant Jain said as of July 2, planting of total oil seeds in the country has significantly increased to 109.225 lakh hectares as compared with 33.656 lakh hectares by the same period a year ago.

Soyabean and groundnut occupy 61 per cent and 23 per cent , respectively of the total kharif oilseeds area, he said adding the planting of sunflower stands at 19.7 per cent and sesame at 12.4 per cent.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Users Feel That Fast Charging Technology & Long Lasting Battery is What Matters the Most: Survey.

He said Madhya Pradesh alone has one-third (34.64 per cent) of the national oilseeds area followed by Maharashtra (22 per cent), Gujarat (13.53 per cent) Rajasthan (11.43 per cent), Karnataka (5.04 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (5.02), Uttar Pradesh (2.66 per cent), Telangana (1.74 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (1.21 per cent).

"Significant increase in acreage will help in boosting production this year and this means we will be able to export more. We are expecting to cross Rs 10,000 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 9,497 crore in 2019-20," Jain told PTI.

He added that the pandemic has impacted the exports in April, and May, but "we are expecting that it will gain momentum from September".

The key export destinations for India are Indonesia, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the European Union.

The major oilseeds growing states are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Jain said the availability of underground water as well as timely monsoon have encouraged the farmers and this year, till now the rainfall has been more or less normal in the major oilseeds growing states.

"Hence, the farmers could take up early sowing of soyabean in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and that of groundnut in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra," he added.

Jain also said the new agricultural marketing policy will not only enable farmers to sell their produce anywhere in India but also fetch them premium prices for their quality produce.

"In addition, the new policy will brighten the prospects of contract farming and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). I hope that the practice of fixing minimum support prices (MSP) and procurement would continue in the larger interest of the farmers,"he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)