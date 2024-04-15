New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Hospitality management startup Olive by Embassy has appointed Dhruv Kalro as its co-founder.

In a statement on Monday, the startup said it has embarked on a hybrid strategy and pan-India expansion.

"Kalro will play a pivotal role in spearheading the company's growth across the country's underserved hotel spaces," it added.

Prior to his appointment as co-founder, Kalro served as the Chief Operating Officer at Olive by Embassy Group, where he played a central role in driving operational excellence and fostering the company's development.

The startup is part of Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group.

Olive by Embassy's hybrid hospitality strategy combines hotels, co-living, coworking spaces, members' clubs, wellness facilities, and dining options at one location.

It offers tailored accommodation options for various market segments.

Olive Life targets students and young professionals in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities with stays of three months or more.

