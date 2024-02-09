New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 71.77 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023.

Its loss stood at Rs 109.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 601.90 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 253.81 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses also increased to Rs 683.66 crore from Rs 389.69 crore during the period under review.

The Omaxe board also approved re-appointment of Mohit Goel as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029 subject to the approval of shareholders.

The company is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh property markets.

