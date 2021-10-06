New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Omega Seiki Mobility on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with Exicom Tele-systems for lithium-ion batteries for its electric cargo vehicles.

Under the partnership, the company would receive Exicom's recently launched 10.8 kW fixed batteries that give a range of 120 kms on full charge and added features of real time battery analytics, long cycle life, high environment protection and very rugged design.

"The company believes that the way to develop faster EV vehicle technology is through creating alliances...This partnership is giving new hopes for the future of the EV ecosystem in India," Omega Seiki Mobility founder and Chairman Uday Narang said in a statement.

Exicom Tele-system's Li-ion batteries are for all types of vehicles with technology that is global, cost which is affordable and quality that is world class, he added.

Exicom Group Managing Director Anant Nahata said the tie up would benefit customers by offering reliability and consistency of performance they are looking for.

Omega Seiki Mobility, which has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad, launched its first electric three-wheeler in the country in early 2020. The company aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the EV market.

