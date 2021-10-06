OnePlus 9 RT is rumoured to be launched later this month but the company is yet to release the teaser of the handset. Last month, the specifications of the OnePlus 9 RT were leaked online. Also, on Tuesday, we heard that the OnePlus 9 RT Joint Edition is also in the works. Now, a known tipster has shared the prices of the OnePlus 9 RT. As per the tipster Digital Chat Station, the device will be priced between CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,000) and CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 34,700). OnePlus 9 RT Joint Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC in the Works: Report.

The handset is said to come in three shades and the Indian pricing will be much higher, probably around Rs 40,000. The tipster has also revealed that the OnePlus 9 RT will carry a similar design and camera module as that of the OnePlus 9R device. The only tweak that we might see could be an LED flashlight for better image results.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP or a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro / monochrome shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. The handset might run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 custom skin. It is rumoured to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

