New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Fintech firm OneCode on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by General Catalyst.

The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital India's Surge, Nexus Venture Partners, and Waterbridge Ventures.

Angel investors like Vidit and Sanjeev from Meesho, Madhusudhan from M2P, Vikas Choudhary (President at Reliance Jio), DSP Family Office, and Reddy Futures Fund also participated in the funding round, the startup said.

"OneCode will use this capital to invest in hiring across functions and accelerate the product and tech development. The company will be expanding its presence to 100 additional cities and will increase the size of its agent network by 500 per cent by 2025," OneCode said.

"Its distribution network of trusted agents offers the much-needed assurance to customers as people rely heavily on their networks for recommendations, especially when it comes to critical financial services,” OneCode Co-founder and CEO Manish Shara said.

The company was founded in 2019 by Manish Shara and Yash Desai.

