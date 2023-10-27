New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Friday asserted that online dispute resolution (ODR) is an effective solution to address rising cross-border e-commerce disputes related to payments, deliveries and quality.

Addressing a conference here, the Secretary said globally, cross-border e-commerce shipments account for 22 per cent of total e-commerce shipments, amounting to USD 3.5 trillion.

About 26 per cent of the cross-border proportion of total e-commerce is in India.

"The rising cross-border e-commerce has led to diverse disputes (e.g., payments, deliveries, quality) and given the lack of a clear legal framework and awareness among various stakeholders of avenues for resolving such disputes, ODR can become a convenient and effective solution," Singh said.

The Department of Consumer Affairs is committed to ensuring that the ODR mechanism is not just a legal formality but a dynamic and effective tool for resolving disputes, he said in a statement.

"By strengthening this mechanism, we are laying the foundation for a trustworthy and resilient digital economy consumption ecosystem," he added.

Stating that there is a need to foster trust and confidence in cross-border e-commerce transactions, the Secretary said the creation of a global ODR system provides a consensus solution for high-value, small-value cross-border e-commerce disputes.

Framing of the ODR platform will help resolve consumer cases through the ADR i.e. Mediation, Conciliation and Arbitration in the pre-litigation stage, he said.

In the conference, stakeholders discussed major challenges in framing the global ODR platform like cross-border jurisdictional issue, enforceability of settlement agreements, language, technology supports, privacy & data protection, fees, funding, cost sharing, awareness, and training.

The discussions laid three key elements for developing a robust cross-border ODR mechanism.

First, defining the purview of ODR, scope and users of the ODR platform for cross-border disputes. Second, legal prerequisites and procedures. Third, digitization and innovation of the legal processes, using technology to overcome language and literacy barriers.

"The ideas and insights shared during this event will serve as a foundation for framing of the Global ODR platform," the ministry added.

UNCTAD Consumer and Competition Head Teressa Moreira, Federal Trade Commission USA Deputy Director Hugh Stevenson, UK Competition Markets Authority, Assistant Director Andrew Hadley, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Member Yoshihisa Hayakawa, Consumers International, Director General,Helena Laurent, and US-based ODR.com CEO Colin Rule attended through video conference.

