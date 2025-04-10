Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Over 120 kgs of poppy plants cultivated illegally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were seized on Thursday, officials said.

The seizure was made at Thana Plassi area when police got a tip-off that Makhan Lal had cultivated poppy plants in the backyard of his house for commercial purposes, they said.

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years.

A raid was conducted following which the team destroyed the illegal cultivation and seized around 1,700 poppy plants weighing about 126 kilograms, they said.

Makhan Lal has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him, the officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)