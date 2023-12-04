Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Over 14,000 pending cases of mutation were settled during the Revenue Lok Adalats held in Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries here, Sukhu lauded the efforts of the revenue officers in expediting the long pending mutation and partition cases through Revenue Lok Adalats and said that pending revenue cases be disposed of on priority to facilitate the public.

He also directed to expedite the pace of the flagship programmes and developmental works of the state government, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister directed the concerned departments to explore the options to reduce the energy bills of various schemes of Jal Shakti Department, medical colleges and hospitals.

He said that the state government was contemplating enhancing the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and for this purpose, a committee would be constituted led by secretary health soon.

He said that all the employment exchanges in Himachal would be digitised and registration of employers would also be done to facilitate them to hire skilled manpower.

Emphasising the modernisation of police and prison departments, Sukhu said that police reforms would be carried out to provide better working conditions for police personnel and to benefit the public at large.

High-end night vision cameras would be installed in jails, he added.

Bank accounts under Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashrya Yojna shall be opened in the office of all the deputy commissioners at the district level, the CM said.

He said that 17 e-charging stations were ready and directed to speed up the work on other charging stations and the creation of other necessary infrastructure as well.

Sukhu said 200 youths have applied to the transport department for purchasing e-taxis under which a 50 per cent subsidy was being offered by the government for purchasing the e-taxis.

