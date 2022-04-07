Coimbatore, Apr 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old man working as a painter was arrested here on Thursday on the charge of impregnating a minor girl, police said.

According to the police, the girl complained of stomach pain on Wednesday and her parent took her to the doctor who found out she was pregnant.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Price Tipped Online, Xiaomi 12X & Xiaomi 12X Pro Likely To Come With Dimensity Chipsets.

Her parents lodged a complaint and got the painter arrested, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)