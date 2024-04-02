New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned Paradip Port in Odisha has emerged as India's largest major port in terms of cargo volumes by clocking 145.38 million tonne cargo throughput in FY24, surpassing Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat.

For the first time in the 56-year history of operation, Paradip Port has surpassed previous records set by Deendayal Port, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

"Paradip Port Authority's (PPA) remarkable journey has reached new heights with the recent record-breaking achievement of clocking an incredible 145.38 MMT (million metric ton) cargo throughput in FY2023-24 and surpassed Deendayal Port, Kandla, to emerge as the highest cargo handling major port of the country," it said.

According to the statement, during FY24, the port achieved the highest-ever coastal shipping traffic of 59.19 million metric tonnes, with a growth of 0.76 million metric tonnes -- 1.30 per cent over the previous year.

The thermal coal shipping has reached 43.97 million metric tonnes -- 4.02 per cent over the previous year's cargo handling.

The growth trajectory of Paradip Port was driven by an improved system of operation at a mechanised coal hand plant to reduce idle time between rake unloading, resulting in the highest handling of thermal coal -- 27.12 million tonnes.

"Thus, the Paradip Port is emerging as a hub for coastal shipping in the country," the statement said.

Paradip Port has been able to improve its berth productivity to 33,014 MT from 31,050 MT in the previous financial year, registering a 6.33 per cent growth.

The berth productivity achieved by Paradip Port is the highest among all the ports of the country.

During FY24, Paradip Port handled 21,665 numbers of rakes, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.65 per cent.

During the financial year, the port handled 2,710 ships, registering an increase of 13.82 per cent in FY23.

The operating revenue has crossed Rs 2,300 crore in FY24 against Rs 2,074 crore in comparison to the previous fiscal, resulting in an increase of 14.30 per cent.

As per the statement, Paradip Port, with 289 million tonnes capacity, is poised to cross the 300 million tonnes capacity mark in another 3 years with the commissioning of the Western Dock project.

Paradip Port, strategically located near the mineral-rich hinterland, has frozen its tariff for cargo handling at the level of 2022 for the next 3 years as a part of its business development initiatives. It is to be noted that Paradip Port is the cheapest in terms of tariff among all the ports of the country.

Deendayal Port Authority has been holding the pole position in cargo handling among the 12 major ports for the last 16 years.

The northern dock of the port has been declared for handling 16 meters draught cape vessels, the statement said.

