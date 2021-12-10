New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said the company's wholly owned subsidiary Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Ltd has achieved financial closure for its Pathankot-Mandi hybrid annuity project.

The project comprises rehabilitating and upgrading a 28.7-km stretch of National Highway 154.

The financial closure was achieved at the bid project cost of Rs 828 crore, the company said in a statement.

The project concession period will be for 15 years, excluding the construction period of 730 days.

The project will be receiving financial support of Rs 331 crore from NHAI, equity of Rs 124 crore from the company and project financing of Rs 373 crore from lenders, it added.

