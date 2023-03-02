Bhubaneswar, March 2: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday distributed 8,000 bicycles among community partners of Mission Shakti working across urban areas of Odisha. The beneficiaries included Swachh workers and partners, Aahaar workers, Jal Saathis and supervisors.

Mission Shakti members have taken up many responsibilities in community participation programmes in cities, and bicycles are being provided to them so that they can carry out their responsibilities with ease, he said. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

Expressing their happiness, the beneficiaries said having bicycles would help them reach their work place quickly and also enable them to spend more time with their families. Naveen Patnaik-Led Odisha Govt Abolishes Contractual Recruitment, Regularises Present Contract Staff.

“Mission Shakti has been performing very well and has set a benchmark for others to emulate. I am extremely happy with the success of Mission Shakti and the women contributing to its success,” the chief minister said.

