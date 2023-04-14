Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Digital financial services firm Paycraft has become the official ticketing service provider to Chennai Metro Rail for the launch of the SINGARA Chennai card, aimed at providing seamless travel for passengers, the company said on Friday.

Paycraft had earlier launched a similar facility in Pune Metro.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

The company has created a ticketing and payment product that would allow commuters to purchase tickets using a QR Code. The company would manage the end-to-end National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) ticketing facility for Chennai Metro under the tie-up, a press release issued by Paycraft said.

The NCMC is an inter-operable transport card conceived by the Union government's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

The automated fare collection system allows an NCMC Open Loop Card issued by any bank to be accepted at the gates of the Chennai Metro.

"We are happy to partner with CMRL for upgrading the existing closed loop Automatic Fare Collection System to the NCMC-based open loop automatic fare collection system," Paycraft CEO Ambarish said, adding that the company was "proud" to be the Official Ticketing Service Provider to Chennai metro for the SINGARA Chennai One City One Card.

"We would also like to thank State Bank of India, our banking partner in this project, for all the support provided in implementation of the NCMC Open Loop SINGARA Chennai Card," Ambarish said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)