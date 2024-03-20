New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) PB Fintech, the promoter of Policy Bazaar, on Wednesday said its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of payment aggregator.

The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator' domestic and/or cross border or both, as may be permitted by the Reserve Bank of India, by facilitating merchants with offline and/or digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The paid-up share capital of the proposed company would be Rs 27 crore, it said.

The application for the process of incorporation of the proposed wholly-owned subsidiary would be filed and completed subject to approval from the relevant authorities, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)