Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Sharad Bramhane (39) was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon. He died during treatment, while Anuj Shivprasad Landge (13), riding pillion, was undergoing treatment.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

In another incident, 81-year-old Sitambar Kondabaji Dupare was fatally struck by a speeding four-wheeler while he was on his way to a temple on Saturday morning in Pachpaoli area.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)