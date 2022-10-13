Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Pennar Industries Limited on Thursday said it has won an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for its proposed

500 MW AC / 625 MW DC Solar PV project at Bhadla, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Meta Again Rejects Allegations Made by The Wire Claiming Them False.

A press release from the city-based firm said it has emerged as the lowest bidder in a competitive bidding against the tender invited by NTPC REL and the scope of the project include design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning along with a 3-year operation and maintenance contract. The completion time of the project is 12.5 months.

Also Read | Realme 10 Pro+ Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

Pennar Industries Limited vice president (Corporate Strategy) Sunil Kuram said, "we are excited about this win and it demonstrates our commitment to maximise our contribution in India's renewable journey. It is our vision to be an ecosystem player and is our strategy to grow as an integrated company with dominant presence in solar EPC, manufacturing and adoption of world class technologies. It's is our privilege to work with NTPC fulfilling our country's grand vision about solar energy."

Pennar group, with presence across multiple locations is a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)