Latest News | People Observe World Environment Day in Jharkhand

Pakur/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 5 (PTI) Marking the World Environment Day, a four-plate bird feeder, designed by a polytechnic in Pakur, was on Friday put atop several trees on the campus to provide grains and water to birds.

The feeder can hold both grains and water and can be brought down to fill up the plates every day, said the head of Pakur Polytechnic Institution Nikhil Chandra.

"Particularly in summer, several birds die because of a scarcity of food and water. So, we have designed the feeder which can provide grains and water to maximum birds," Chandra said on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

In Palamau, 67-year-old environmentalist Kaushal Kishore Jaiswal pledged that he would distribute two lakh saplings among people in different parts of the country in the next one year.

"Pollution can be controlled through greenery and large scale plantation," said the noted environmentalist, whose biography is taught in middle schools.

Inspired by his father, Jaiswal said he has been planting saplings for the last 54 years and distributed 39 lakh saplings in 21 states and 15 countries during the period. "I will continue till people become aware of the importance of nature," he said.

An activist of Sunderlal Bahuguna-led Chipko Andolan, Jaiswal had also launched Van Rakhi Bandhan (tying rakhi to trees) movement with an aim to protect forest cover in the country.

A Lohardaga report said that members of the Marwari Yuva Manch planted saplings, including 50 varieties of fruit-bearing saplings, at various places in Lohardaga to mark the day. "We human beings are responsible for the exploitation of nature, climate change and calamities. Large scale tree plantation should be taken up to maintain ecological balance," Manch president Jai Prakash Sharma said.

