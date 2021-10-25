Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division of Rajasthan close to Punjab and Haryana borders went on indefinite strike to press for their demands, including immediate reduction of 6 per cent VAT on diesel levied during Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to four districts under Bikaner division namely Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar, petrol pumps in a few more districts like Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jalore also remained closed in support of the demands. A few pumps in Jaisalmer and Nagaur partially participated in the strike by closing for 2 hours.

The demands include ban on sale of illegal diesel, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state-one-price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, and reduction of 6 per cent VAT imposed during Covid-19 lockdown.

The chairman of steering committee of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, Rajendra Singh Bhati, said that the protest will continue till demands are met.

He said that diesel and petrol are cheaper in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as compared to Rajasthan which encourages diesel smuggling. Bhati said that petrol pump dealers in districts located on the Rajasthan-Haryana and Rajasthan-Punjab borders and in districts which are close to these borders have been facing losses due to the difference in the fuel rates.

"Comparatively low rates of fuel encourage smuggling of diesel from Punjab and Haryana, which affects the sale of pumps located on the border and near the border. Several pumps in these eight districts get shut because of low business," he claimed.

Bhati alleged that diesel is smuggled from Haryana and Punjab and sold in these districts on pick up vans, near roadside hotels and even home delivery of diesel is done.

