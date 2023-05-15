New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Drug firm Pfizer on Monday said its net profit increased by 3 per cent to Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 126 crore in the January-March quarter of last year.

Total income increased to Rs 604 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 567 crore in the year-ago period, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 624 crore as against Rs 613 crore in FY22.

Total income declined to Rs 2,526 crore last fiscal as compared with Rs 2,674 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share of Rs 10 each (350 per cent) and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share of Rs 10 each (50 per cent) in view of the gain on sale of business undertaking at Thane, aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 40 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 3,816.75 apiece on the BSE.

