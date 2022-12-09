New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to sanction Rs 800 crore as loan to borrowers.

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

A "board meeting dated December 9, 2022 (Friday) sanctioned additional loans of Rs 800 crore to various borrowers," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is committed to perform better in coming quarters to achieve sustainable growth, it said.

Also Read | How Is MCD Mayor Elected? Who Can Vote in MCD Mayor Election? What Is Role of Delhi L-G, MPs and MLAs? Know Everything Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)