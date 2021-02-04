New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Ltd on Thursday reported an over 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.85 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 43.06 crore in the October-December period previous fiscal.

Its total income (consolidated) also fell to Rs 269.39 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 331.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago, PFS said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income during the period fell to Rs 260.30 crore from Rs 322.11 crore, while income through fee and commission grew slightly to Rs 8.26 crore from Rs 8.02 crore.

PFS is mainly engaged in the business of providing finance for energy value chain through investment and lending into such projects.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 19.95 apiece on BSE, up 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)