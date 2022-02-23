New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The board of state-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has approved the transfer of 26 per cent residual equity in POWERGRID Vizag Transmission Ltd to PGInvIT, according to a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd February, 2022 have approved transfer of 26 per cent residual equity shareholding in POWERGRID Vizag Transmission Ltd to PGInvIT," a BSE filing said.

The board also approved relinquishment of Power Grid's right on additional revenue accruing to Power Grid Parli Transmission Ltd, Power Grid Warora Transmission Ltd and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Ltd under change in law to PGInvIT against upfront consideration, it stated.

