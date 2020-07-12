New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Corporation on Sunday said a penal of its directors has approved an investment of Rs 239.89 crore in an electricity transmission project.

Also Read | MG Hector Plus SUV Launching Tomorrow in India: 5 Things To Know.

"The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects in its meeting held on July 11, 2020, has accorded Investment Approval for Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XXIII (ERSS-XXIII) at an estimated cost of Rs 239.89 crore with commissioning schedule within 11 months from the date of investment approval," a regulatory filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)