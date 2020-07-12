MG Hector Plus SUV is all set to make its India debut tomorrow. The Chinese-owned British carmaker will be officially announcing the prices for the Hector Plus SUV. The SUV is essentially a three-row version of the Hector SUV, which has managed to attract the masses since its launch. The company took wraps off from the SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is already listed on the official website revealing key details, features and specifications ahead of the launch. Here are the five things you should know about the MG's newest product. MG Hector Plus SUV Launching In India on July 13, Bookings Officially Open at Rs 50,000.

All-New 6-Seater MG Hector Plus SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

1. Exteriors: The all-new Hector Plus SUV comes with a new chrome-finished grille design upfront, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, floating light turn indicator, front and rear skid plates, chrome finished window beltline, roof rails, side body cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, LED taillights and more.

MG Hector Plus SUV Interior (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

2. Interiors: The SUV will be offered in three trim options - Sharp, Smart & Super. On the inside, the Hector Plus comes with smoked sepia brown leather seats, eight ambient lightings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch coloured MID, 10.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, brand's i-Smart car connectivity with 55 features and more. It will get captain seats in the middle row. For safety, the SUV comes packed with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESP, traction control, Hill hold control, front parking sensors, speed warning alert, reverse parking, rear defogger, Electric parking brake (DCT only) and much more.

3. Bookings: The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the Hector SUV with an upfront payment of Rs 50,000 across all MG dealerships throughout the country. The customers can book the SUV via MG's official website.

MG Hector Plus SUV To Be Launched in India on July 13 (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

4. Engine Specifications: The MG Hector Plus will be offered in three powertrain options - the1.5-litre, turbo-petrol, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol mill produces a maximum power of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The unit is clubbed with 6-speed DCT. The mild-hybrid unit gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel engine makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

5. Prices: The carmaker will be officially announcing the prices of the SUV for the Indian market tomorrow. We speculate that the three-row version of the Hector is likely to be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

