Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) A day after a 36-year-old pilot died due to medical complications, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Thursday said there is an urgent need to put in place transparent regulations that prioritise rest for pilots, safety and humane scheduling practices.

ALPA, which claims to represent around 800 pilots of various domestic airlines, is part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

An Air India Express pilot died due to a medical condition in the national capital on Wednesday soon after operating a flight from Srinagar, according to a source.

The pilot operated the flight from Srinagar to Delhi and was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport. He was taken to a hospital where he died, the source said.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: From Abu Salem and Ravi Pujari to Rajiv Saxena, Here's a List of India's High-Profile Extraditions.

In a statement, the association said the untimely death of Captain Armaan Chaudhary, who was 36 years old, raises troubling questions about pilot welfare, mental health, and working conditions in the Indian aviation industry.

There is an urgent need to have transparent and enforceable regulations that prioritise pilot rest, safety, and humane scheduling practices, it said.

Further, the grouping stressed the need for having comprehensive mental health support systems within airline organisations and not merely as checkboxes but as active, accessible, and stigma-free services.

In a statement on Thursday, an Air India Express spokesperson said it deeply regrets the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition.

Without providing specific details, the spokesperson also said, "We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process."

Meanwhile, airlines are set to implement the revised norms on duty and rest hours for pilots in a phased manner starting July 1 that will provide more rest hours for the pilots.

In February, aviation watchdog DGCA told the Delhi High Court that airlines would implement the norms partly from July 1 and the remaining revised regulations would be in force from November 1.

Among other aspects, airlines would ensure that there was not more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next under the revised norms.

The watchdog's revised civil aviation requirement relates to flight duty time limitation seeks to provide more rest time for pilots amid concerns over pilot fatigue. Initially, it was to be implemented from June 1, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)