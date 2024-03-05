New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Shares of Platinum Industries on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 171.

The stock opened the trade at Rs 228, up 33.33 per cent on the BSE. It later jumped 38.59 per cent to Rs 237.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

It listed at Rs 225, a gain of 31.57 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

The firm is a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,241.30 crore.

Platinum Industries' initial public offering got subscribed 98.99 times on the closing day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 235 crore-initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 162-171 a share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)