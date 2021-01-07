Lohardaga, Jan 7 (PTI) Police has arrested a Naxalite from Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Priyanka Meena said based on secret information a police team arrested Sanjay Bhagat alias Sanjay Kujur, a member of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) on Wednesday.

Bhagat is a resident of Sakin Bhakso area of the district and is wanted by the police in a number of cases including in Arms Act case, the officer said.

