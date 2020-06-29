New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) The PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme will help the domestic industry to emerge as a significant player in value-added food sector globally, TPCI said on Monday.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said a 'one district, one product' cluster approach will be adopted while providing credit-linked subsidy for setting up 2 lakh micro processing units across the country under the Rs 10,000 crore central scheme launched on Monday.

The scheme aims to take local brand to global by addressing the challenges of credit, technology and retail market access.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla said the biggest challenge is creative market-linked utilisation and linking micro-level farmers with the market value chain.

Those farmers are not industrial entrepreneurs by birth, and they need orientation and handholding to process in the direction of the industry demand, he said, adding "our inquiry with new entrepreneurs has revealed that almost 80 per cent of SMEs do not know how to utilise these schemes".

Citing an example Singla said, "Suppose a farmer has five acres of land and he grows lemon but he is unaware of demand and what to do with his produce? Which market to target? What to make whether lemonade, lime juice, or dehydrate it, to get maximum benefit. But, there is no one to serve to his information need at the onset".

The scheme was announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package to tackle the economic slump resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

