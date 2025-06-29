Gurugram, Jun 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'serves as a source of motivation for both the general public and future generations.

He was attending an event held at the GNH Convention Centre of the Badshahpur Assembly constituency here that broadcasted Modi's the radio programme.

BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, state Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh, senior party leaders, locals and party workers were also present at the event.

After the broadcast, Saini said the programme highlights inspiring stories of ordinary citizens whose dedication contributes to nation-building. He said 'Mann Ki Baat' serves as a source of motivation for both the general public and future generations.

Following the programme, Nadda and Saini distributed Ayushman Cards to eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Later, Nadda, Saini and Rao Narbir Singh planted saplings along the forest corridor developed by the forest department along the Badshahpur drain near Vatika Chowk.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' was marked today by tree plantation at Vatika Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana," Nadda posted on X in Hindi.

He said BJP leaders, public representatives and workers reaffirmed their commitment to environmental conservation and urged people to plant trees in greater numbers.

CM Saini called upon the people of Haryana to actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which aims to promote environmental awareness and conservation.

He said the campaign encourages every citizen to plant and nurture a tree in honour of their mother, a move that would contribute to a greener Haryana and help address climate change.

