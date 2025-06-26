Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) Over 100 wanted criminals were arrested in the course of a special drive launched on June 24 in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.

The drive launched on Tuesday night and continued till this against warrantees and accused reported at large in property attachment-related cases, a statement issued by district police said.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

Altogether 107 such people were apprehended and forwarded to judicial custody, it said.

The cases were registered under various police stations of the district in compliance with court orders.

Also Read | Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Will Schools and Banks Remain Open or Closed? All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)