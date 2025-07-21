Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) A police officer was injured on Monday after his private car was hit by a landslide triggered by rain near here, officials said.

The probationary DSP was on his way to his place of posting in Samba when the landslide damaged his car outside a tunnel near the Ban toll plaza in the Nagrota area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officials said.

The officer was rescued and shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

The car suffered extensive damage in the incident.

The landslide also blocked a part of the highway and efforts were on to restore traffic by removing the debris, the officials said.

