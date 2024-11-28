New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Reflecting a growing public frustration over environmental degradation, pollution-related complaints in Delhi-NCR have seen a spike of 33 per cent this year as compared to previous years, according to data shared by CPCB.

During a period between October 2021 and September 2023, a total of 9,345 complaints were registered on social media platforms against pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

In stark contrast, the figure rose to 12,456 by September 2024, marking a sharp increase of nearly 33 per cent, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in response to an RTI query filed by activist Amit Gupta.

Despite the rise in complaints, resolution rates have only slightly improved.

Also Read | From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

In the earlier period, 40 per cent of grievances were resolved, compared to 43 per cent in 2024. However, 57 per cent of complaints were unresolved, the CPCB data showed.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) topped the list of complaints, receiving 3,238 grievances in 2024-an almost fourfold increase from 905 last year, the report said, highlighting that 88 per cent of these complaints remain unresolved.

Similarly, the Delhi Jal Board, which received 778 complaints in 2024, managed to resolve only 22 per cent of them, leaving 604 cases unaddressed.

Meanwhile, agencies, such as the Delhi Traffic Police resolved 98 per cent of their 596 complaints.

However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resolved just five of the 116 complaints it received, and the Delhi Cantonment Board got one complaint that remains unresolved, according to the RTI reply.

Additionally, in NCR regions like Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the numbers tell a similar story.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon registered 1,937 complaints in 2024, up from 1,344 in the earlier period, yet resolved only 38 per cent of them.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad's municipal body resolved 84 per cent of its complaints, reflecting a relatively better response rate.

Delhi's air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the AQI recorded at 313 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 303, slightly lower than Tuesday's reading of 343, the data shows.

The AQI peaked at 419 on November 20, followed by readings of 371 on November 21, 393 on November 22, 412 on November 23, and 318 on November 24.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” 401-450 “severe,” and above 450 “severe plus.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)