New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Ltd on Saturday posted a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.2 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, helped by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 36 crore net profit in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Just Building Ashram Schools Will Not Be Sufficient, What Is Needed Is Quality Education’, Says Ajit Pawar.

Its total income during the said period rose to Rs 905.4 crore, from Rs 759.9 crore a year ago.

The expenses were at Rs 841 crore, as against Rs 711 crore in the year-ago period. Power Mech Projects Limited, is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies based in Hyderabad with a global presence.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Looked Heavenly Throughout Her Movie Promotions (View Style File).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)