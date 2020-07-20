New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday launched a joint initiative - Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve indoor air quality for safety and efficiency (RAISE) - of state-owned EESL and USAID to ensure cleaner and greener office spaces in the country.

Besides, the minister also unveiled a public electric vehicle charging plaza in the city.

The two initiatives focus on energy efficiency, improving indoor air quality and promoting e-mobility, a power ministry statement said.

Poor air quality has been a concern in India for quite some time and has become more important in light of COVID pandemic. As people return to their offices and public spaces, maintaining good indoor air quality is essential for occupant comfort, well-being, productivity and the overall public health, the statement noted.

In that context, the EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system.

This is a part of the larger initiative to "Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor air quality for Safety and Efficiency" developed for healthy and energy efficient buildings, in partnership with US Agency for International Development's (USAID) MAITREE programme.

EESL's corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. It focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in its office's air conditioning system.

As per EESL, pilot project has shown very impressive results - about 80 per cent improvement in Air Quality parameters with almost no implementation hassles.

Considering employees' occupational health and safety is paramount in any workplace amid the COVID-19 scenario, EESL is keen to provide such solutions across the country with standardisation and demand aggregation approach, it said.

The minister said, "I believe the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener. I look forward to the success of their programme and wish both EESL and USAID best of luck for their future endeavours".

Singh on Monday inaugurated India's first public EV charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi. The plaza will host 5 electric vehicle chargers of different specifications.

"The EESL is spearheading the EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of Public Charging Station (PCS). The EESL in collaboration with NDMC has established India's first of its kind public EV Charging Plaza in Central Delhi," he said.

