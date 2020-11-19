New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday exhorted the postal department to look at the possibility of showcasing the history of various popular festivals through stamps.

Prasad also released 'My Stamp on Chhath Puja', an official statement said.

My Stamp is an innovative concept initiated by the Department of Posts (DoP), where an individual or corporate organisation can book order and get a personalised photograph or an image of a postage stamp, the statement said.

"My Stamp is one of the unique products being offered by India Post, which has gained its popularity in customised gifting category," it added.

A special cover on the theme 'Chhath - A symbol of Simplicity and Cleanliness' was also released during the virtual event, which was presided over by the minister.

Prasad called upon the postal department to explore the possibility of depicting the history of various popular festivals through stamps.

He also lauded the stellar role played by the department during the pandemic, especially in the harnessing of digital technology for delivering money at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

