Latur, Mar 20 (PTI) The project of supplying cooking gas through pipeline has been launched in Latur city of Maharashtra's Marathwada region by the local civic body.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, who is Latur's guardian minister, on Saturday inaugurated the project, under which 101 houses in the city are being supplied piped cooking gas on a pilot basis. The project, which has been initiated by the Latur Municipal Corporation, is being rolled out by Ashoka Gas (Unison Enviro Pvt Ltd).

Speaking on the occasion, Deshmukh said, "There are several plans to accelerate the growth of Latur. It is a matter of great pleasure for us that gas is being supplied through pipeline to 101 houses."

Stressing the need to reduce pollution, he said, "We have to focus on using green energy. We should increase the use of ethanol, solar energy and electrical energy. Besides, we will try to run the boilers of sugar factories on CNG (compressed natural gas). The pollution-free energy sources, like CNG will also be utilised in MIDCs."

A project of converting waste into energy will be started in the city, and this energy will be used for industrial purposes, the minister said.

Latur mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde, municipal commissioner Aman Mittal, CEO of Ashoka Gas Mukund Chandak were present at the inauguration ceremony.

