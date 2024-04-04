New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday emphasised the need for proper coordination between the city police and CAPFs to ensure smooth conduct of the coming general assembly elections.

Arora was addressing officers during a conference organised by the Delhi Police to deliberate strategies to strengthen the security arrangements for the polls, according to a statement.

The event was presided by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and held at the Security Headquarters in Chanakyapuri.

"Senior officers from the Delhi police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in the conference," a senior officer said.

During his inaugural address, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security) shared the challenges before the police in ensuring full proof VIP security during elections, according to the statement.

Pathak also highlighted the strategies for professionally handling VIP programmes during poll campaigns.

The conference hosted several sessions which included presentation and deliberations by officers from Delhi Police and CAPFs on different aspects of Security arrangements.

Arora emphasised the need for proper coordination between Delhi Police and CAPFs in providing a comprehensive security cover to protected persons during the election process, the statement said.

The Commissioner reiterated that security agencies have to plan and act professionally and ingeniously to tackle the emerging security challenges.

He further highlighted the need for security personnel to smoothen public interaction of political leaders during roadshows and mass contact programmes involving high risk dignitaries without compromising on the safety and security aspects.

Senior officers from CAPFs also shared their strategies and best practices adopted to mitigate risks and enhanced preparedness for security cover, the statement said.

