Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached three houses, with a total value of Rs 81 lakh, belonging to three notorious drug peddlers in Samba district, officials said.

They identified the drug peddlers as Mohd Younus, Masoom Ali alias Kala and Shamas Din alias Bachu, all residents of Rakh Barotian village of Vijaypur tehsil.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

The three houses were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the officials, the three accused were named in separate FIRs registered under the NDPS Act at Vijaypur police station in 2023 and 2025. Their houses were identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation by police.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The properties were prima facie acquired by the accused using funds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)